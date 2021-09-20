McConnell: GOP to Oppose Debt Ceiling Funding Bill

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Republicans would support a short-term government funding bill if Democrats opt not to raise the debt ceiling.

"Senate Republicans would support a clean continuing resolution that included appropriate disaster relief and targeted Afghan assistance. We will not support legislation that raises the debt limit," McConnell said, according to The Hill.

McConnell's statement comes on the heels of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's joint statement where they said they would use a short-term government funding bill known as a continuing resolution (CR) to suspend the debt ceiling.

In their statement, the pair said "the legislation to avoid a government shutdown will also include a suspension of the debt limit through December 2022 to once again meet our obligations and protect the full faith and credit of the United States."

If enacted, the short-term bill would include funding for refugee resettlement and national disaster relief.

While the House plans to vote on the bill this week, it would likely be brought to the Senate floor just days before government funding expires on Sept. 30.

On the Senate floor Monday, Schumer said Republicans "are doing a dine and dash of historic proportions.

"Democrats are going to do the responsible thing and vote to extend the debt limit when the time comes," Schumer continued. "We will see which of our Republican colleagues on the other side will have the strength, the courage, to follow suit."