NYC Mayor Says Every Governor and Mayor Should Impose Vaccine Mandates

NYC Mayor Says Every Governor and Mayor Should Impose Vaccine Mandates

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. (Karla Coté/Sipa via AP Images)

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 08:06 PM

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, called on all governors and mayors to follow his lead in imposing a coronavirus vaccine mandate in order to avoid shutdowns.

Appearing on CNN's ''New Day,'' de Blasio implored leaders to implement a vaccination mandate, saying that there was a lot of cooperation with New York City's mandate by restaurants and indoor entertainment venues, and that the city health department will work with the business sector and give it time to adapt.

''We know we can't just sit here and let things get worse. Lives are at stake, and the last thing we could possibly allow in this city or in this country, is to go backwards, because that's a danger,'' de Blasio said.

He added that ''look, my message to every governor, every mayor in America is get in place some mandates now before it's too late, because we cannot — people's livelihoods, people's lives, we can't go through more shutdowns and restrictions.''

New York City's mandate will take effect on Dec. 27, just days before de Blasio is scheduled to leave office.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, called on all governors and mayors to follow his lead in imposing a coronavirus vaccine mandate in order to avoid shutdowns.
Tuesday, 07 December 2021 08:06 PM
