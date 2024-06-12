Biden to Hold Debate Prep at Camp David

President Joe Biden plans to prepare for his upcoming debate with former President Donald Trump at Camp David.

Biden will be hunkering down at the presidential retreat as he prepares for the first debate with Trump on June 27, ABC News reported. Biden has recently been in Europe, commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France and attending the G-7 Summit in Italy.

He is also visiting Los Angeles for a fundraiser with George Clooney and Julia Roberts. A Biden source told ABC News the president could spend up to a week holding debate preparation in Camp David.

Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and Barack Obama have also used the Maryland retreat for debate prep. Biden visited Camp David before his State of the Union Address.

Jen O'Malley Dillon, the chair of Biden's reelection campaign, said the president aims to go on the offensive, pushing Trump to talk about the overturning of Roe v. Wade and how he could further restrict abortion rights, ABC News reported, citing a memo.

At his rally in Las Vegas, Trump has called for Biden to take a cognitive test and a drug test before the debate. Trump said he is willing to take one.

Trump's team said he is eschewing formal debate preparations.