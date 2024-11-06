WATCH TV LIVE

GOP Sen. Deb Fischer Keeps Senate Seat in Close Nebraska Race

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 02:01 AM EST

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., won a third term Tuesday, defeating independent challenger Dan Osborn. Her victory secures 51 Senate seats for the Republicans, giving them control of the chamber.

Fischer had faced a stronger-than-expected challenge from Osborn, a union leader, who criticized her as out of touch with local needs.

Despite the state's Republican lean, Osborn's campaign gained unexpected traction, with his focus on workers' rights, veteran services, marijuana legalization, and what he called "reasonable gun safety measures."

Fischer's campaign got a late boost from former President Donald Trump, who filmed an ad showing his support for her. In it, he said, "Deb Fischer has been a supporter of mine from the beginning, and she's been tested. She's solid as a rock. She's totally for the farmers. She wants the state of Nebraska taken care of."

In contrast, Fischer portrayed Osborn as a "Democrat in disguise," citing his past praise for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

National attention and late ad spending poured into the race, prompting Sabato's Crystal Ball and Cook Political Report to adjust Nebraska's Senate rating from "safe" to "likely Republican."

With Fischer's victory, Republicans retain control of the Senate and maintain their stronghold in Nebraska.

