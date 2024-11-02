Sen. Fischer to Newsmax: Outside Money Won't Fool Nebraskans

Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska, running in a tight race to keep her seat against independent candidate Dan Osborne, told Newsmax Saturday that even though Democrats didn't run a candidate against her, a great deal of outside money is being thrown into Osborne's race by Democrats hoping to unseat her.

"We anticipated a lot of money coming into Nebraska against me for this race," the Nebraska Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "Nebraskans are not going to be fooled. They're finding out more and more about my opponent, and we feel good about the race."

Just 2 points separate Fischer and Osbourne, according to the latest polling, and she told Newsmax she's not taking anything for granted with Election Day within a few days.

"We're working hard," she said. "We're going to continue to be out there shaking hands. We're going to continue with our ads talking about how effective I've been in the U.S. Senate for our state, and Nebraskans aren't going to be fooled by the millions and millions of ... billionaire money coming into the state."

Osborne, she added, says he is an independent, "but yet his money comes from Democrats. Most of his money is from ActBlue."

And he is "not being honest with Nebraskans at all" with his claims that he doesn't know who he'll conference with if elected to the Senate and his claims that he doesn't know who he's voting for in the presidential race, said Fischer.

Meanwhile, the key issues that concern Nebraskans, like people across the United States, are border security and costs of living, she said.

"We also have to look at our southern border, because that affects even a landlocked state like Nebraska," Fischer said. "We see crime. We see drug deaths, drug abuse. We see human trafficking on I-80 in Nebraska. It's becoming worse."

National security is also an issue, considering Offutt Air Force Base is located there, as are intercontinental ballistic missile fields in the state's panhandle.

But people are also worried about the high price of living.

"I had an older [man] stop me in the parking lot at Hy-Vee here in Lincoln, and he was really worried about being able to afford groceries," Fischer said.

"He's on a fixed income. He's feeling feeling the squeeze. He's struggling. He wants to know how we're going to get control over spending so that we can start seeing inflation come down. Those are things I'm focused on."

