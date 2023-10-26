Dean Phillips to File Dem Presidential Bid in NH Friday

According to an announcement from the New Hampshire secretary of state's office, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., is set to enter the 2024 presidential race Friday, reported The Hill.

The spokesperson for the office confirmed that Phillips, a three-term Democrat congressman, will file his candidacy on Friday at 10 a.m. Friday is the final day for candidates to submit their names for the primary ballot, according to CBS News.

Phillips, contemplating a potential presidential bid for several months, has consistently advocated for a robust Democratic primary contest rather than an uncontested nomination for President Joe Biden.

While he commended President Biden's performance in office, Phillips said he believed that it's time for the Democratic Party and the nation to transition to a new generation of leaders.

President Biden's nomination faces little party opposition. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. moved from the Democratic primary to an independent run, and author Marianne Williamson's candidacy lacks traction in polls and fundraising.

Phillips is expected to face significant challenges in securing the Democratic nomination, given his status as a relative newcomer on the national stage and his competition against an incumbent president.

Rebecca Pearcey, the political director and senior adviser for Sen. Elizabeth Warren's 2020 presidential campaign, downplayed the significance of Phillips' candidacy. She argued that Phillips's attempts to raise concerns about President Biden's age were unlikely to sway voters, particularly given his limited national recognition, reported The Washington Post.

"We all know how old Biden is," Pearcey said. "I don't think a 2.5-term congressman who is probably not known outside his district is the challenge that Biden would need in order to lose this nomination."

Ken Martin, chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, expressed his disappointment with Phillips' decision to run for president. Martin noted that he hasn't been in contact with Phillips for months and has not received any communication about his planned candidacy.

"As someone who worked really hard to get him elected in the first place and helped recruit him to run," Martin stated, "it's frustrating that he's willing to blow all of his political capital on a wild goose chase."

Phillips' intentions came to light a few weeks ago when he stepped down from his position in Democratic House leadership, where he served as the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

According to CBS, Phillips' strategy appears to be focused on New Hampshire, with his future steps contingent on his performance in the state.

His decision follows the announcement from President Biden's campaign that Biden will not have his name on the ballot for the New Hampshire primary, citing guidance from the Democratic National Committee.

However, Biden can still be a write-in candidate on the ballot.