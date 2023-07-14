DOJ Prosecutor to Testify Before House on Hunter Probe

The Department of Justice confirmed that David C. Weiss, the United States Attorney for the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, will testify before a House panel on the Hunter Biden probe.

In a recent letter to the House Committee on the Judiciary, Breitbart reported that Weiss will appear before the committee to address contradictions between his claims and those of an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower.

The leaker, who brought their allegations to the House Ways and Means Committee last month, has accused the department of blocking Weiss' ability to bring charges against Hunter Biden outside Delaware.

A number of other claims were made, including that Hunter Biden was forewarned that Attorney General Merrick Garland rejected IRS-recommended charges, and that more evidence points to President Joe Biden being "the big guy."

"U.S. Attorney Weiss said he welcomes the opportunity to meet with the Committee at an appropriate time, consistent with the law and Department policy," a DOJ spokesperson wrote to the House Judiciary.

"The Department, with this letter, affirms that commitment. The Office of Legislative Affairs will reach out to your staff tomorrow to discuss the appropriate timeline and scope of such an appearance," the statement added.

Weiss had already disputed the whistleblower's contentions, writing in a Monday letter to GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina that he had "never been denied the authority to bring charges in any jurisdiction."

The U.S. attorney also said he never requested Garland to appoint a special counsel, despite the whistleblower suggesting Weiss had asked and been denied.

Garland has also denied the allegations.

"This constitutes an attack on an institution that is essential to American democracy and essential to the safety of the American people. Nothing could be further from the truth," he stated.