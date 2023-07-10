Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: DOJ, FBI 'Insulated Themselves' From Biden Probe Scrutiny

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson told Newsmax on Monday that the Department of Justice and the FBI made sure they were "insulated" from any criticisms of their investigations of President Joe Biden and his family.

"Let's face it. Both the FBI and Department of Justice pretty well insulated themselves from any kind of real scrutiny [about the Biden investigations]," Johnson said while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "How do you investigate the country's premier investigatory agency? And how do you hold accountable the top law enforcement department? It's very difficult, and yeah, it seems like they're covering it up."

Johnson was reacting to a letter from U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which affirmed testimony by Biden's appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland that Weiss had full control of investigations into the president's son, Hunter, and other family members regarding possible corruption captured on Hunter's laptop computer hard drive.

"We have enough contradictions and what David Weiss himself has written, for example, to Chairman [Ohio Republican Rep. Jim] Jordan," Johnson said. "Contradictions between what [Weiss] has said, and what Merrick Garland has said, [and] with what the whistleblower said."

In his letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, Weiss said he never spoke to Garland about being appointed special counsel in the case, but talked to "department officials" instead of Garland.

"I was assured that I would be granted this authority if it proved necessary," Weiss wrote.

The letter goes against what two whistleblowers have testified to in front of Congressional committees, claiming that Garland's DOJ and FBI obstructed Weiss' probe and ability to gather evidence.

"An assistant attorney named Leslie Wolfe apparently obstructed the investigation in a number of ways and didn't allow investigators to investigate Joe Biden's connection to Hunter Biden's corruption," Johnson said. "She stopped the search of Joe Biden's guesthouse, even though she thought it was fully warranted, and then tipped off Biden's lawyers when it came to the search of a storage unit, so the search was basically useless."

Johnson added that there is "overwhelming evidence" of corruption at the highest levels of the government, but it is hard for the American people to focus on it because it is complicated.

"I've been involved in investigating these issues for years of the corruption within federal law enforcement," he said. "I think there's overwhelming evidence, but you have to start getting down in the weeds on it and that's the problem. The public starts losing interest. It gets complex."

