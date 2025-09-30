Arizona Rep. Schweikert Announces Run for Governor

Republican Rep. David Schweikert announced he is running for governor of Arizona.

Schweikert told Axios he has "grown to believe Washington is unsavable."

"I do believe Arizona is savable," Schweikert said to the outlet.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and Karrin Taylor Robson, who unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination in 2022, have also entered the race. Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, is seeking a second term.

Schweikert has represented Arizona's 1st Congressional District since 2020, a swing district covering northeast Phoenix, much of Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and Fountain Hills. He was first elected to Congress in 2010.

Schweikert won in 2022 by less than 1% and was re-elected in 2024 with 52% of the vote to 48%. The district backed former President Joe Biden in 2020 and President Donald Trump in 2024.

"Find me someone as conservative as I am who has done as well," Schweikert told Axios.

Biggs and Robson were both endorsed by Trump back in April. Schweikert vowed to counter the endorsement by showing Arizona voters he's the "actual conservative," Axios said.

Democrats hope Schweikert’s exit from his seat will give them a potential pickup in the House. Five Democrats have already announced their candidacies for Schweikert's seat.