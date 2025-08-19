Rep. Schweikert Considering Ariz. Governor Bid

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., said he is considering a run for governor of Arizona, Punchbowl News reported.

Schweikert, who currently holds a critical battleground seat in increasingly purple Arizona, will need to weigh multiple factors before formally announcing his decision.

"Congressman Schweikert has been asked to run for Governor by several prominent Arizona Republicans who are concerned with the current field of candidates," Schweikert's consultant Chris Baker said in a statement. "He is considering it but has not made a final decision."

If he enters the race, Schweikert will be the third Republican to challenge Democrat incumbent Gov. Katie Hobbs. President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and attorney Karrin Taylor Robson back in April.

"I like Karrin Taylor Robson of Arizona a lot, and when she asked me to Endorse her, with nobody else running, I Endorsed her, and was happy to do so," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "When Andy Biggs decided to run for Governor, quite unexpectedly, I had a problem — Two fantastic candidates, two terrific people, two wonderful champions, and it is therefore my Great Honor TO GIVE MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT TO BOTH," he added.

Hobbs defeated current senior adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Kari Lake, in 2022, making her the first Democrat to hold the office in the state since Janet Napolitano in 2009.