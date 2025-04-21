Trump Backs 2 Republicans in 2026 Ariz. Governor Race

President Donald Trump wielded his powerful endorsement stick Monday night for two Arizona Republicans vying to unseat Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs next year: Rep. Andy Biggs and lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson.

"I like Karrin Taylor Robson of Arizona a lot, and when she asked me to Endorse her, with nobody else running, I Endorsed her, and was happy to do so," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

"When Andy Biggs decided to run for Governor, quite unexpectedly, I had a problem — Two fantastic candidates, two terrific people, two wonderful champions, and it is therefore my Great Honor TO GIVE MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT TO BOTH. Either one will never let you down. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he continued.

Taylor Robson first gained Trump's endorsement in December, but then Biggs, former chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who has represented Arizona's 5th Congressional District since 2017, entered the race in January. He told Newsmax at the time he was entering the race because the state is being run by leaders who not only are anti-American, but also anti-Arizona.

Taylor Robson last ran for governor in 2022, narrowly losing to Kari Lake in the Republican primary. Lake then lost to Hobbs by 17,117 votes.

"THANK YOU, MR. PRESIDENT!" Taylor Robson wrote in a post on X. "Today, @realDonaldTrump reaffirmed what he told me in December when he urged me to run on stage: That he supports me & has fully endorsed my Arizona First campaign."

Biggs also thanked Trump in an X post.

"Thank you, @realDonaldTrump!" Biggs wrote. "It's been an honor to support you and fight for your agenda since 2016. I look forward to fighting alongside you as Governor of Arizona, the greatest state in the nation!"