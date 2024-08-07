Senate Dems Launching $79M Ad Blitz to Hold Majority

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is going all out to hold on to the party's slim majority.

The DSCC is launching a $79 million ad blitz targeting four candidates in key battleground states: Kari Lake in Arizona, Eric Hovde in Wisconsin, Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania, and Mike Rogers in Michigan, Politico reported.

The DSCC is going after Rogers for taking money from Big Pharma and Wall Street and later buying a Florida mansion, Politico said. Rogers is challenging Rep. Elissa Slotkin for an open Senate seat.

The ad in Arizona includes footage of Lake telling McCain Republicans to "get the hell out" and also claims she is endorsed by "white supremacists and Holocaust deniers," according to Politico. Lake is facing off against Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego for an open Senate seat.

The Wisconsin ads target Hovde for being a "phony" multimillionaire California banker trying to buy a Senate seat, according to Politico. Hovde is the favorite to face incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is running for a third term.

Two ads are being in Pennsylvania against McCormick. One attacks him for saying he was happy Roe v. Wade was overturned, and another attacks him for his former hedge fund's ties to China, Politico reported. McCormick is running against incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who is running for a fourth term.

Democrats currently hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate but have to defend several seats in states former President Donald Trump won in 2020 and is expected to win again easily, including Ohio and Montana. With former Democrat Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., retiring, his Senate seat is all but certain to flip Republican in the deep-red state.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee will be launching its first ad next week, attacking Slotkin for voting to provide stimulus checks to prisoners, including USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, Politico reported.