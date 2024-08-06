Trump-Backed Rogers Wins Michigan GOP Senate Primary

Former Rep. Mike Rogers, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has secured the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan and will face Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin in November's election.

Newsmax and DecisionDeskHQ called the races for Rogers and Slotkin, long considered the front-runners for their respective party nominations. With 11% of the votes counted, Rogers had 70%, far ahead of Trump critic and former Rep. Justin Amash (11.4%) and two other candidates.

Early returns showed Slotkin with 75.8% of the vote, far ahead of her only challenger, actor Hill Harper (24.2%).

Slotkin and Rogers will be competing for a seat left open when Sen. Debbie Stabenow decided not to seek re-election. With Democrats holding a razor-thin two-seat majority in the Senate, competitive races like the one between Rogers and Slotkin in Michigan are drawing lots of attention.

Michigan's status as a key presidential swing state raises the stakes for the Senate seat even higher, with party control on the line from the top of the ballot all the way down to the state Legislature.