Pa. Senate Hopeful to Newsmax: Gov. Shapiro Can't Swing State to Harris If VP

Dave McCormick, a Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Gov. Josh Shapiro can't swing the state into Vice President Kamala Harris' column, even if he is her pick for vice president on the Democrat ticket.

"I don't think anybody on that VP list is going to change the reality of the fact that Kamala Harris is extraordinarily liberal and her positions and her leadership, or, lack of leadership, are completely out of touch with Pennsylvania," McCormick said on "Wake Up America." "Pennsylvania is becoming more and more red, and they're just not going to buy into a California liberal agenda working in Pennsylvania.

"That may work in California; it doesn't work in the great Keystone State. I don't think anybody on the VP shortlist is going to change that reality."

The other thing to consider, McCormick said, is that his opponent, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., votes with the Biden-Harris administration "98% of the time."

"So, if you don't like the positions of Kamala Harris, then you really don't like the positions of Bob Casey because they're one and the same," McCormick said. "And that's the story that Pennsylvanians are recognizing."

McCormick, who is trailing Casey by 4 points in a recent Emerson poll, said Harris and Casey have problems in Pennsylvania.

"One, the Biden agenda has failed Pennsylvanians economically in terms of security, in terms of law and order, but also the agenda for the future is even more out of touch," McCormick said. "I think that's becoming obvious to Pennsylvanians, and I think it's going to be a great campaign year for Republicans, for President Trump and myself, for that very reason."

Then, McCormick called Harris "the most liberal nominee in history" and said, "The policies that she promotes are just completely out of line with Pennsylvania: banning fracking, defunding the police, legalizing illegal immigration coming across our border."

Since President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid nine days ago, Harris has stepped into the role of presidential nominee, scrambling to find a vice presidential candidate to fill the Democrat slate with less than 100 days before November's election. As the governor of a crucial battleground state, Shapiro is widely considered to be on Harris' vice presidential list.

