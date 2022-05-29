×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: darrell issa | hunter biden | burners

Rep. Issa: Outraged by Reports Hunter Biden Used Burner Phones

Rep. Issa: Outraged by Reports Hunter Biden Used Burner Phones
Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif.,  speaks as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee On Foreign Affairs March 10, 2021. (Ting Shen-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 29 May 2022 01:45 PM

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., on Sunday was outraged Hunter Biden reportedly bought and used burner phone apps from 2014-2018.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Issa condemned the purchase that would’ve allowed the ability to generate new phone numbers capable of making calls and texting that could then be tossed away.

“You do not need these kind of virtual phone numbers unless you intend to buy drugs or do something clandestine and make the line go away,” he said. “It is very clear he wanted to do that. He wanted to have multiple numbers so that someone would think they were talking to someone or texting with something on a number and he could make it go away which he obviously did.”

Issa also vowed that when the GOP becomes the majority in the House, as Republicans are predicting, there will be stricter oversight of the Department of Justice.

“We have to do two types of oversight — one to push to make sure the Department of Justice does their job, which is criminal prosecution,” he said. “And in our case the kind of research we need to do to improve legislation and compliance.”

According to Issa, the fact that Hunter Biden was on his father’s then-vice presidential aircraft and “was taken to the countries he was doing business with is very likely when you change the law so that can never happen again.”

“You can’t have a president, the vice president essentially bringing his family in and using them. Current law apparently allows for it,” he said.

“We got to get the Department of Justice to be reliable, do their job and to do it blindly,” he added.

“Right now as you can see Hunter Biden is not even paying a price for his income tax evasion,” he continued. “He's going to pay back apparently a couple million dollars that he deceived and got away with for a period of time.

“That is not what would happen to you or I. If it was you or I who cheated the government out of millions of dollars he would not be able to pay the fine later. There would be criminal prosecution, for that is an Al Capone type of event yet it's very clear is not being prosecuted.”

Related Stories:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., on Sunday was outraged Hunter Biden reportedly bought and used burner phone apps from 2014-2018.
darrell issa, hunter biden, burners
404
2022-45-29
Sunday, 29 May 2022 01:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved