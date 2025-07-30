WATCH TV LIVE

Dem Rep. Danny Davis Set to Announce He Won't Run Again

By    |   Wednesday, 30 July 2025 01:48 PM EDT

Rep. Danny Davis is expected to announce this week that he will not seek reelection, a senior House Democrat told Axios on Wednesday.

The announcement by the 83-year-old Illinois Democrat, who has been in Congress since 1997 and is serving his 15th term, will cap off months of speculation about whether he would attempt to fend off an increasing number of challengers in the Democrat primary.

Davis' chief of staff Tumia Romero told Axios on Wednesday that "Congressman Davis will make an announcement tomorrow," adding that "we have not made known what the announcement will be."

NBC 5 Chicago reported that Davis will endorse Democrat state Rep. LaShawn Ford to replace him.

Already running for his seat are businessman Jason Friedman and Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins, with several other local Democrats considering bids as well, according to Politico.

Davis, who is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and has served in leadership roles in the Congressional Black Caucus, joins several other House Democrats over 70 years old who have decided not to seek reelection.

This comes as the party's old guard is facing significant pressure from their younger grassroots base to step aside and permit a new generation of leaders to emerge, Axios reported.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


