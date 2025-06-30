Dem Rep. Dwight Evans Won't Seek Reelection in Pa.

Philadelphia-area Rep. Dwight Evans said he won't run again next year.

Evans posted on Monday that he plans to fill out his term through January 2027, then that’s it.

"After some discussions this weekend and thoughtful reflection, I have decided that the time is right to announce that I will not be seeking reelection in 2026," the Democrat said.

Evans, 71, was first elected as a state representative at age 26 and continued in Pennsylvania politics for 36 years before being elected to the U.S. House.

Evans has been a consistent critic of President Donald Trump. A release on his House page said, "In 2025, Evans has fought to defend gains made during the Biden-Harris administration and against the pending Trump Reverse Robin Hood bill that would give the richest another tax cut and cut Medicaid and SNAP food aid."

A Monday post from Evans continued his attacks: "President Trump is using repeated dishonesty to sell his big domestic policy bill — falsely saying it’ll leave Medicaid 'the same' (it makes big changes and cuts), end tax on Social Security (it doesn't), and prevent a 68% tax hike (fiction)."

The Philadelphia Tribune reported that while Evans may not be fully recovered from a mild stroke in 2024, he said he was confident in his ability to fulfill his duties in Congress.

"I want to help educate people and remove the stigma that sometimes accompanies strokes — many people can recover and continue on with their life and their work," he said.