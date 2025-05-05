Dem Rep. Schakowsky Won't Seek Reelection

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, a longtime Democrat lawmaker from Illinois, announced Monday she will not run for reelection in 2026, ending a congressional career that began in 1999 and opening a rare contest for her reliably blue seat, The Hill reported.

"For the last 26 years, I have had the distinct honor and privilege of representing the 9th Congressional District of Illinois, my lifelong home and the best district in the nation," Schakowsky said in a statement released by her House office.

"Today, it is with profound gratitude and the utmost appreciation for my constituents that I announce my decision not to seek reelection at the end of my current term."

Schakowsky, who serves as vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said it was time to "pass the baton," noting the next generation of leaders in her district are ready to continue the fight "against the extreme MAGA agenda and President Donald Trump's shameful policies."

According to reports, the announcement was first shared privately at a fundraiser in Chicago that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland attended.

Schakowsky was last reelected in 2024 by roughly 37 points in her safely Democrat district, but questions had emerged about whether she would seek another term. At least one challenger had already begun campaigning.

Kat Abughazaleh, a 26-year-old progressive activist and social media influencer, praised Schakowsky's service while positioning herself as a candidate for generational change.

"I want to thank Rep. Schakowsky for her decades of exceptional public service, both in the Illinois State Legislature and the U.S. House of Representatives," she said in a statement.

While she said that she doesn't "agree with any politician completely," Abughazaleh credited Schakowsky for her "track record on key issues from Social Security to Palestinian human rights."

The Democratic Party of Illinois issued a statement on X commending Schakowsky for "more than 25 years of unwavering service."

Republicans quickly seized on the retirement announcement as a sign of unrest within the Democratic Party. The National Republican Congressional Committee linked the move to efforts by Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg to back primary challenges in solid-blue districts.

"David Hogg's crusade to primary Democrats with far-left AOC clones claims its first scalp. Democrats' race to the far-left has only just begun," the NRCC posted on X, referring to progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

Schakowsky's retirement sets up what could be a crowded Democratic primary for Illinois' 9th Congressional District, which encompasses parts of Chicago's North Side and several northern suburbs. The district has not been represented by a Republican since 1949.

Schakowsky's decision adds to a growing list of House Democrats stepping away from Congress in the 2026 election cycle as the party navigates internal divisions and prepares for a competitive national map under Trump's leadership.