Dan Crenshaw: 'I Support' Abbott's Busing of Migrants to NYC

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, on Sunday defended Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial decision to send busloads of migrants to New York City, calling it “a move of desperation.”

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Crenshaw declared it’s not a “policy move.”

“This is a move of desperation to get someone to pay attention to what we're dealing with [in] Texas, which is why I support it.”

“Will they have more likelihood of staying in the country? Basically everyone crossing our border has the same likelihood,” he asserted.

“Two million apprehensions just this year” were recorded at the southern border, he lamented. “That's an unprecedented number.”

The Republican governor started in April to bus migrants out of the state — with the first landing in Washington, D.C., in April. New York City earlier this month became the latest blue state to which Texas is busing migrants.

Crenshaw also told CNN the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, was “hard to justify.”

“It's not a question that it's bad to have classified material in a …non-secret compartmentalized location,” he asserted. “I still haven't seen any evidence that Trump was asked to give these documents back. He's been cooperating with them on these issues for a while now, for months. Why take it to extreme extent?”

“I think that's why you're seeing so much backlash from Republicans,” he said, adding: “There does seem to be a long history of loss of credibility at the Department of Justice at the hands of Democrats. And I think people are rightfully frustrated about that.”

Crenshaw also touched on the U.S. withdrawal from Aghanistan, lamenting it had upended over 20 years of relative stability there.

“We hadn't lost a single soldier in over a year. We had very troops there and we had a strategic Bagram Air Base, not just for counterterrorism operations, close to Pakistan, close to Iran, close to China,” he noted.

“We give it up. Why? This emotional cry to bring the troops home instead of addressing the complexities of the issue. … We lost it all.”

