Wash. GOP Rep. Newhouse Defeats Trump-Backed Challenger

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump following the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, narrowly won reelection.

Decision Desk HQ and Newsmax declared Newhouse the winner Thursday in Washington's fourth congressional district over fellow Republican Jerrod Sessler, a Navy veteran and former NASCAR driver who was backed by Trump and the state's Republican Party. With 64% of the votes totaled as of 8:30 p.m. ET, Newhouse led by 7,477 votes and by a margin of 51.9%-48.1%.

Washington state uses an open primary system, meaning candidates running for the same office are placed on one ballot, regardless of political affiliation. The top two finishers then proceed to the general election. Sessler won the primary and Newhouse, seeking a sixth term, finished second.

Newhouse's district stretches from the Canadian border to the Oregon state line and includes the Yakima Valley, the Yakama Indian Reservation, and the Tri-Cities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland.

Newhouse, who voted against the first impeachment of Trump in 2019, and Rep. David Valadao of California are the only pro-impeachment Republicans left in the House. Valadao represents the 22nd congressional district, which lies in the San Joaquin Valley in central California and includes most of Kings County and parts of Tulare and Kern counties.

His race against Democrat challenger Rudy Salas has yet to be called by Decision Desk HQ and Newsmax. As of Thursday night, he was leading by a margin of 55%-45% with 57% of votes totaled.