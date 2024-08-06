Trump Aims to Oust One of 'Impeachment 10'

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., is just one of two Republican congressmen remaining who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capital riots.

Newhouse survived a Trump-backed primary in 2022, but this time, the former president is endorsing two of Newhouse's opponents, former NASCAR driver Jerrod Sessler and Tiffany Smiley, the Republican nominee for Senate in 2022.

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., is the only other Republican left of the 10 who voted to impeach Trump. Some, like Liz Cheney, lost their primaries, while others, like Adam Kinzinger, chose not to seek reelection.

The Washington Republican Party is backing Sessler. Voters in the 4th Congressional District told Politico that Newhouse does not show up to local events and has not taken a strong stance on the border.

The district leans Republican, with Trump netting 57% of the vote in 2020. Smiley and Sessler have sniped over claims Sessler was a vegan and moderate positions Smiley took when she was running for senator, Politico said.

Trump initially endorsed Sessler in April before also endorsing Smiley last weekend.

"They are both running against a weak and pathetic RINO, Dan Newhouse, who stupidly voted to impeach me for absolutely no reason, and he now strongly wishes he didn't make that decision," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Washington utilizes a top-two primary system, where candidates from all parties are grouped together with the two candidates who receive the most votes advancing to a general election. Newhouse could use support from Democrats to survive the primary and the win the election.

In 2022, Newhouse finished first in the primary with 25% of the vote and then defeated his Democrat opponent, while another Republican candidate finished third in the primary. There are three Democrats and two independents on the ballot this year.