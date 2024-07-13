Rep. Meuser: Gunshots Spark Panic, Mayhem at Trump Rally

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., recounted a harrowing experience of "panic" and "mayhem" at former President Donald Trump's Saturday rally, where gunshots sent attendees into a frenzy, The Hill reported.

Meuser, who represents Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District, said he was sitting to the right of Trump, along with Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and David McCormick, the GOP nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, when he witnessed the scene unfold as security personnel responded to the situation.

According to Meuser's account, the rally took a terrifying turn mere minutes into Trump's speech, as multiple shots rang out, plunging the crowd into a state of distress.

He mentioned that from eight to 10 shots were heard about five or six minutes into the speech.

"People were panicked, of course. Secret Service went to work quickly, and it was just a tragic scene," he added.

"People ducking, people hitting the deck, Secret Service coming out, telling everybody to get down. A panic and sadness," Meuser said. "A lot of people were just crying because they were afraid the president got shot.

"We had someone, people calling for a medic because somebody else was shot right within the zone that I was in," he added. "So it was mayhem.

"I'm fine," Meuser told The Hill in a phone call. "I am OK."