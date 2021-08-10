A Sampling of Reactions to Cuomo's Resignation

Here is a sampling of quotes from prominent politicians who reacted to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation on Tuesday after an investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women and created a climate of fear in his office.

CUOMO IN A VIDEO STATEMENT "I think, given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government - and therefore that's what I'll do."

NEW YORK LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL, WHO WILL SUCCEED CUOMO IN 14 DAYS, ON TWITTER "I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor."

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO IN A STATEMENT "Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories. It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York."

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, A DEMOCRAT, SPEAKING TO REPORTERS IN THE U.S. CAPITOL "I think the governor did the right thing and I just want to commend the brave and courageous women who came forward. That was not an easy thing to do. And now we can turn to the important work of helping our state recover from COVID, the economic collapse."

U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER, A DEMOCRAT, IN A STATEMENT “First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York."

NEW YORK ASSEMBLY MEMBER JESSICA GONZALEZ-ROJAS ON TWITTER "Thank you to all of the survivors who have come forward to tell their stories. This is what NY needs. I’m ready to work with incoming Governor @KathyHochul to ensure we move our state forward, enact real reform, and address the urgent needs of New Yorkers."

NEW YOR K STATE COMPTROLLER THOMAS DINAPOLI IN A STATEMENT“The Governor has done the right thing. New York is facing many challenges as we battle the ongoing impact of COVID-19. My team and I stand ready to assist incoming Governor Hochul as we move the state forward.”

NEW YORK U.S. REPRESENTATIVE CAROLYN MALONEY, A DEMOCRAT, WHO REPRESENTS MANHATTAN, ON TWITTER "This is the right decision for New York. I thank the women who bravely spoke up."

NEW YORK STATE ASSEMBLY MAJORITY LEADER ANDREA STEWART-COUSINS IN A STATEMENT “Today is a somber day for the state of New York, but one that demonstrates our ability to build a more accountable system of government. Governor Cuomo’s resignation opens the door to a restorative future. We all owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the courageous women who came forward and helped pave the way for safer and more inclusive workspaces."