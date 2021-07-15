Rep. Jerry Carl to Newsmax: Dems Disapprove of 'Likely' GOP Cuban Migrants

Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Ala., decried on Newsmax his Democratic colleagues' position toward Cuban migrants. Carl pointed out that Democrats were more interested in supporting migrants coming across the southern border than Cuban migrants taking to the sea — because Cuban migrants lean more Republican.

Appearing Thursday on "Spicer & Co." Carl stated: "The Democrats know that these Cubans are much more likely to be Republicans than Democrats, and they don't want that. They want to stop that."

On Thursday, a senior Biden administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the United States would implement a contingency plan if a mass migration of Cubans were to flee to the United States by sea.

The official echoed the position of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. "The time is never right to attempt migration by sea," Mayokras can be seen saying in a CBS video. "To those who risked their lives doing so, this risk is not worth taking. Allow me to be clear. If you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States."

Carl highlighted the difference between the Democrats supporting immigrants "coming across the southern border is much, much different," than the Cubans coming by sea because they bring with them different political leanings.

He added that the idea of Cubans who are seeking freedom from the dictatorship they've been living under but happen to lean Republican "scares the Democrats to death."

On Sunday, thousands of Cubans took to the streets staging the biggest anti-government protests in decades, condemning the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the curbing of civil liberties.

