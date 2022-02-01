House Majority Leader Hoyer Tests Positive for COVID-19

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced on Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest member of Congress to contract the virus as a surge in the omicron variant hits the U.S., The Hill reported.

Hoyer, who contracted the virus while vaccinated, said he is experiencing mild symptoms and will cast votes remotely while the House is in session this week.

"This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19, and I am experiencing mild symptoms. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and already received my booster shot," Hoyer, 82, said in a statement, according to NBC News.

"In line with CDC guidelines and guidance from the Office of the Attending Physician, I will be working from home this week during my isolation period, and in order to protect the safety of other Members, staff, employees, and visitors to the Capitol, I will utilize proxy voting. I look forward to returning to the Capitol once my isolation period is over."

At least 54 House members have contracted breakthrough cases of COVID-19, along with 12 senators. More than half of COVID-19 cases contracted by members in Congress have come since December from the omicron surge, according to The Hill.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, third in Democratic House leadership behind Hoyer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tested positive for the virus last month.

Two House Republicans have also tested positive for the virus in recent weeks: Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who is unvaccinated, and Rep. Daniel Webster of Florida.