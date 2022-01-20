×
Unvaccinated Rep. Thomas Massie Tests Positive for COVID Again

Rep. Thomas Massie
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., at a rally in support of the Second Amendment on Jan. 31, 2020, in Frankfort, Kentucky. (Bryan Woolston/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 20 January 2022 01:40 PM

Unvaccinated U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two years.

Massie made the announcement on Twitter.

He wrote: "I have tested positive for SARS-CoV2. (Home test, confirmed by lab PCR.) I had cold/allergy symptoms for 1 day, and seem to be over it. I can’t guarantee, but I suspect my symptoms have been very mild due to prior infection 2 years ago. Also, perhaps this was omicron?”

And in another tweet, he added: “This is NOT a recommendation, only a disclosure: The only medication I took was loratadine (generic form of Claritin), due to the symptoms I was experiencing. Seek doctors advice if you find yourself sick, because every case is unique and some cases are very serious.”

And he said: “I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week. I am not vaccinated or boosted. If trolls or media have other questions about my health status, the answer is most likely, ‘NUNYA.’ ”

Kentucky.com called Massie a “frequent critic of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.” It noted that last week Massie had vowed that his office will not order food from restaurants that comply with Washington D.C.’s new rules mandating vaccinations for anyone over 12 to enter a restaurant.

Newsfront
