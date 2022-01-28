Sen. Mitt Romney Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, his office said in a statement.

"Senator Romney tested positive today for COVID-19. He is currently asymptomatic and will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time," his office said. "Mrs. Romney has tested negative. Both Senator and Mrs. Romney have been fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus."

Romney recently criticized the Biden administration for failing to ramp up testing availability ahead of the omicron variant, according to Deseret News.

"I think, unfortunately, the administration was wrong in not building testing capacity at a time when we all thought COVID was going away," the Utah senator said in a Senate hearing.

"Because I think a lot of individuals, myself included, get tested when there's no indication that I need to get tested, other than to just want to make sure I'm not sick," he added. "There's huge demand for tests which are in short supply, in part because of that," he said.

Several lawmakers in Congress have tested positive for the virus since the delta variant last summer — almost all have been vaccinated, The Hill reported.

Among them are Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, Ben Cline, R-Va., John Katko, R-N.Y., Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., and Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb.

Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the White House, said earlier this week that most states would see a peak in COVID-19 cases in mid-February.

"You never want to be overconfident when you're dealing with this virus," Fauci said on ABC's "This Week." "But if you look at the patterns that we've seen in South Africa, in the U.K., and in Israel ... they have peaked and [are] starting to come down rather sharply."