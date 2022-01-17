×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Travel | Vaccines | Cold/Flu | covid-19 | vaccine mandate

Hawaii Visitors Will Need Booster to Be 'Fully Vaccinated'

david ige speaks during a news conference
Hawaii Democrat Gov. David Ige (Audrey McAvoy/AP)

By    |   Monday, 17 January 2022 06:54 PM

If visitors to Hawaii want to avoid quarantine, they soon will have to have a COVID booster to be considered fully vaccinated.

The state's current "Safe Travels" rules require only that incoming travelers who want to avoid quarantining for five days must meet the same fully vaccinated rules of the federal government — two doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine or one of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — or produce a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel, ABC News reported.

But Democrat Gov. David Ige said last week Hawaii's definition of fully vaccinated will be changing to include booster shots. The rule will be put on hold for at least two weeks, however, Ige added, so people with plans to visit the popular vacation destination will have time to adjust.

"We know that the community needs time to react to that, so we would have to provide at least two weeks for those who may not be up-to-date to go to have the opportunity to go and get vaccinated if they need to," he said, according to Hawaii News Now.

The rule had been set to take effect Jan. 8 but was delayed until Jan. 24 to allow people to schedule booster shots, KHON 2 reported.

Ige said he has spoken with mayors and other local leaders about requiring boosters to eat at local restaurants and attend other events, but that the decision would be up to counties.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said in December that boosters would be required for local residents to be considered fully vaccinated, according to ABC.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
If visitors to Hawaii want to avoid quarantine, they soon will have to have a COVID booster to be considered fully vaccinated.
covid-19, vaccine mandate, booster, hawaii, fully vaccinated, democrats
265
2022-54-17
Monday, 17 January 2022 06:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved