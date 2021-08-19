×
Coronavirus | covid | 19 | texas | gregabbott

After Breakthrough COVID Case, Greg Abbott Undergoes Antibody Treatment

GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, has undergone antibody treatment. Abbott has been fully vaccinated since last year. (Eric Gay/AP File)

Thursday, 19 August 2021 09:04 PM

Following his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis, GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has undergone antibody treatment.

Abbott's office said Thursday that ''Governor Abbott's doctor prescribed Regeneron's monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, which is available at no cost to all Texans who get a doctor's referral. It is recommended that Texans testing positive for COVID-19 seek this antibody therapeutic drug because of its effectiveness to help keep people out of hospitals.'' 

The governor has expanded COVID-19 antibody infusion centers across Texas, Abbott's office also stated.

Cases of COVID-19 have increased throughout the state in recent weeks. Harris Health System in Houston has been building tents in preparation for a possible overflow of patients as hospitals have been pushed to capacity due to cases of COVID-19, the New York Post reported.

At the time, Abbott also called for help from other states and ordered health officials to find additional medical staff from out-of-state agencies.

Thursday, 19 August 2021 09:04 PM
