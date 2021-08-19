Louisiana AG: Saints COVID-19 Mandates 'Completely Unacceptable'

The city of New Orleans has announced it is requiring everyone entering the Superdome, home to the NFL’s Saints, to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to watch a game there this season. Tuesday, the Saints announced the team will not issue refunds to ticket holders who refuse both the vaccine and the COVID-19 test.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry called the new mandate by Saints officials ''completely unacceptable.'' The GOP attorney general called on lawmakers to oppose funding requests made by the New Orleans Saints for the Caesars Superdome. Landry took issue with Saints not offering refunds to ticket holders that chose not to be vaccinated, or not to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test at the Superdome gate.

Landry tweeted Tuesday following the Saints policy announcement. ''Completely unacceptable, @Saints! Taxpayers should not continue to fund your projects with policies like this. I call on @LATreasury and my fellow Bond Commission members to oppose any request for the Dome until these ticket holders are refunded or given ability to opt out.''

The requirement for fans to be fully vaccinated or show proof of a 72-hour PCR test with a negative result to enter the Superdome and Champions Square on game day is in accordance with guidelines set by Mayor LaToya Cantrell last week. Saints fans will also have to follow the indoor mask mandate set to expire on September 1, unless Gov. John Bel Edwards chooses to extend it.

Saints Senior VP of Communications Greg Bensel said Tuesday, ''We’ve received all necessary local and state approvals to host a full stadium of fans and with that in mind, we are not offering a refund or opt out option this season. We remain optimistic that, with our community’s help and as vaccination rates increase, these restrictions will no longer be necessary as the season progresses.''

For fans and ticket holders who don’t get the vaccine or submit to a 72-hour PCR test, Bensel said, ''If you don’t plan on attending games this season, we’d recommend that you resell your individual game tickets on SeatGeek, which has a strong secondary market for Saints tickets.'' SeatGeek is the ''Official Primary Ticketing Partner of the New Orleans Saints,'' according to the organization’s website.

Breitbart.com reports other NFL teams have also put fan vaccination policies in place. The Las Vegas Raiders will require proof of vaccination for all attendees at Allegiant Stadium, and due to the vaccine requirement, fans will not have to wear masks inside the stadium.

The Saints have their first home preseason game on August 23, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.