Sen. Cotton: Media Must Hold Harris Accountable

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Sunday that the media needs to do a better job holding Vice President Kamala Harris accountable, reported the Washington Examiner.

"I think it's incumbent upon the media to hold Kamala Harris to the same standard that every other nominee who earned their nomination has ever been held to: Donald Trump in '16, Barack Obama in '08. ... For two weeks, she’s dodged the press. She can't dodge the press for another 13 weeks," Cotton said in an interview with CBS News' Face the Nation.

While acknowledging that the race for the White House between Harris and former President Donald Trump is close, Cotton said Harris has yet to actually be questioned by the media.

"She hasn't answered a single question — not one single question by the media. And you don't have one single unscripted moment Thursday night at Andrews Air Force Base, welcoming these hostages back. And she served up the kind of incomprehensible word salad for which she has become famous," the Arkansas senator said.

Cotton said that once she's forced to answer for her record, Trump will get a boost in favorability.

"When the American people get a better look at her and her radical positions, I think you're going to see that they don't want her to continue the Biden-Harris legacy," he said.