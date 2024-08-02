Can Harris' Campaign Survive Avoiding Interviews?

Vice President Kamala Harris has not done a sit-down interview nor held a press conference since becoming the presumptive Democrat nominee for president.

Democrats told The Hill they are worried she will fall into the same trap as Biden, who was shielded from the press amidst concerns about his cognitive decline.

"They've got to get her out there soon, because they can't let this be part of the narrative," one Democrat strategist told The Hill. "I know we're riding high at the moment, but that's going to end soon. And then what?"

Other Democrats told The Hill Harris is showing you don't have to do media interviews to get media attention.

"I'd say she has a robust communications strategy: large, energetic rallies, barnstorming the swing states, and a wildly different tone in ads and press statements designed to generate media. Plus, there's true joy — she's having so much fun," Democrat strategist Christy Setzer said.

Former President Donald Trump earned sharp criticism for his appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists conference earlier this week when he faced tough questions and said Harris "happened to turn Black."

But Republicans defended him for being willing to do interviews and face hostile audiences.

"It's refreshing to see a presidential candidate who's willing to go in front of the media, something that Donald Trump knew would be a tough interview," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Wednesday on CNN. "It turned out to be a hostile, adversarial interview, but he's been doing that for nine years. Kamala Harris, meanwhile, has been hiding out for the 10 days that she's been a nominee."

Harris has had 14 events since entering the race and done 80 interviews this year, Seth Schuster, communications director for the Harris campaign told The Hill.

"Since becoming the candidate, Vice President Harris has been blitzing the country, talking directly to voters, and mobilizing a historic coalition that's ready to win in November," Schuster said. "On the rare occasion [Trump] addresses people outside his MAGA base, he's putting his foot in his mouth, turning off the voters he needs to win, and talking about anything but a positive vision for the future — ranting about Black jobs, attacking journalists, and promising to pardon insurrectionists."

Though Harris has gotten off to a solid start, Republican strategist Matt Gorman told The Hill, the same thing happened in her 2020 presidential campaign, only to flounder when she started doing interviews.

"She is fine when she controls every variable and can have her prepared lines," Gorman said. "It goes south for her when she's back on her heels in scenarios she doesn't entirely control.

"I'd expect her team to limit [interactions with the press] extensively and ride out the next 96 days."