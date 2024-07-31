Sen. Cotton Targets Iranian Election Interference

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced the Unmasking Networks of Virtual Election Interference and Lies (UNVEIL) Act on Wednesday to address Iranian meddling in U.S. elections.

Cotton said the UNVEIL Act is a legislative proposal mandating the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to disclose the Islamic Republic's interference in U.S. domestic politics starting from Oct. 7, 2023. This move comes amid increasing concerns over covert Iranian activities aimed at influencing the 2024 presidential election.

"The Biden-Harris administration's weakness has emboldened and enriched Iran. It's no wonder that the ayatollahs prefer four more years of appeasement. Americans deserve to know the extent to which Iran is interfering in our election against President Trump," Cotton said in a statement.

The UNVEIL Act specifies several key requirements:

A list of social media accounts managed by Iran.

Descriptions of protesters financially supported by Iran.

Details of any Iran-led email campaigns targeting government officials or voters.

Recent intelligence assessments highlight Iran's attempts to sow discord in the U.S. and undermine Donald Trump's campaign to reclaim the presidency. According to U.S. intelligence officials, Iran employs a complex network of online personas and propaganda channels to spread disinformation. This includes exploiting the Gaza conflict to heighten tensions with Israel, The Washington Post reported.

Additionally, Russia continues to pose a significant threat to U.S. elections. A senior official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) noted that Moscow's primary objective is to thwart candidates who support increased aid to Kyiv.

In April, Former President Trump indicated he might support Republicans approving additional aid for Ukraine in its war against Russia if it was structured as a loan, The Hill reported.

"We're looking at it right now, and they're talking about it, and we're thinking about making it in the form of a loan instead of just a gift," Trump said then.

Russian influence operations predominantly utilize domestic commercial firms to create fake websites impersonating U.S. government and media entities. Two such firms have already faced sanctions.