Rep. Bush Pays $700K for Security Amid Bid to Defund Cops

"Squad" member Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is making another run at defunding the police all while paying nearly $700,000 for a private blanket of protection, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Bush and Black Lives Matter member (BLM) Shalomyah Bowers joined forces earlier this week to reintroduce the People's Response Act, a bill authored by Bush aimed at transforming policing and public safety, in part by funding unarmed social workers to respond to mental health emergencies.

Bowers called it a necessary step to end "a law enforcement model that harms our communities."

Fellow Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., was also at Bush's side Tuesday, likening policing to "policy violence that is literally killing our people."

Bush doled out $680,000 since 2019 on a private security team. BLM spent $1.7 million in 2022 alone for its leaders, the charity reported in May.

Bush married her campaign security guard, Cortney Merritts, in February.

Bush last fall justified her expense on private security.

"I'm going to make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life, and I have too much work to do. So if I end up spending 200,000, if I spend … 10 more dollars on it, you know what? I get to be here to do the work," she said.

"So, suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets because we're trying to save lives."

Bush refiled her bill on Monday after a first run at it in the summer 2021.