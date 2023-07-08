Zuckerberg Spent $43 Million on Security, but $5.5 Million to Back Defund the Police

Facebook has spent $43.4 million on Mark Zuckerberg's private security in just three years, but that reportedly has come as the family's foundation is pumping millions into activist groups to support the defunding of police.

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) has donated at least $5.5 million to liberal activist organizations that are tied to defunding, if not calling for the abolishment, of police, the New York Post reported.

Among the CZI donations to anti-policing activist groups, according to the report, are:

$3 million to PolicyLink, the organization behind DefundPolice.org, which seeks to "diminish the role of policing in communities and empower alternative visions for public safety."

$2.5 million to Solidaire, which seeks to defund the police through its "Anti-Police Terror Project" and boasts it helped strip $18 million out of the Oakland Police Department's budget.

Solidaire funds the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of 150 activist groups, which said in a press release: "[T]he police do not keep us safe, and they do not prevent nor stop crime.

"Pouring more money into the system of policing only threatens the very lives they're purported to protect."

Meta/Facebook representatives and CZI did not respond to the Post's requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg's Meta is raising its private security spending pre-tax from $10 million for the past few years to $14 million in 2023, according to the report, citing February company filings.

The Zuckerberg-Chan family, which includes three daughters, planned $27 million for their "overall security program" in 2021, the Post reported.

Anti-police protests and riots roiled American cities and culture before the 2020 presidential election, in which Republican Donald Trump, who in June 2020 referred to himself as the "president of law and order," was running against Democrat Joe Biden.

That year, Zuckerberg's Center for Tech and Civic Life reportedly donated $350 million to 2,500 election departments in 47 states, as reported by National Review.

"Zuckerbucks" became the catch-all phrase used to refer to private entities that donated perhaps hundreds of millions more than Zuckerberg's $350 million to fund official government vote-counts in 2020, according to National Review.

While the funds largely covered masks and such to mitigate risks related to COVID-19, they were also used to place mail-in-ballot drop boxes in key battleground states. Trump's campaign has long argued that the drop boxes, which have been called "Zuckerboxes," were placed disproportionately in Democrat strongholds.

That social unrest and contested election ultimately culminated in the Jan. 6 protest at the Capitol.