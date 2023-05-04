×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: corey lewandowski | donald trump | newsmax tv

Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax: Trump 'Consolidating' GOP

By    |   Thursday, 04 May 2023 03:54 PM EDT

Corey Lewandowski, who was a campaign adviser for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Thursday that Trump is "consolidating the Republican Party behind him on the path to the nomination" ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Lewandowski, who served as a senior adviser to Trump's 2020 campaign and as campaign manager for his 2016 campaign, told "John Bachman Now": "Look, you have to win the race you're in first. And right now, Donald Trump has about a 36% lead in the Republican primary field.

"Now it's still early, and I caveat that by saying eight years ago at this point, Donald Trump hadn't even come down that golden escalator that became so famous."

He went on to note that Trump has remained the GOP front-runner despite facing a criminal indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Lewandowski said: "We have seen Donald Trump, after the Alvin Bragg indictment, gaining momentum, taking points away from every candidate who's already in the race, and giving pause to candidates about getting in the race."

He added: "Just this week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia said that he will not be entering the race for president, a clear sign that Donald Trump is consolidating the Republican Party behind him on the path to the nomination and raising lots of money since the indictment, and we know that figure was huge in the days right after it."

Lewandowski noted that President Joe Biden "has now passed on participating in the New Hampshire Democratic primary. So you have a real opportunity to see Joe Biden, the sitting president, lose the first primary in the nation and then go on to have a real battle for his own party's nomination. 

"Part of that is because of his age, and part of it is because of his politics."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump's ex-campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax on Thursday that Trump is "consolidating the Republican Party behind him on the path to the nomination" ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
corey lewandowski, donald trump, newsmax tv
348
2023-54-04
Thursday, 04 May 2023 03:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved