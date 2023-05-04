Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax: Trump 'Consolidating' GOP

Corey Lewandowski, who was a campaign adviser for former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Thursday that Trump is "consolidating the Republican Party behind him on the path to the nomination" ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Lewandowski, who served as a senior adviser to Trump's 2020 campaign and as campaign manager for his 2016 campaign, told "John Bachman Now": "Look, you have to win the race you're in first. And right now, Donald Trump has about a 36% lead in the Republican primary field.

"Now it's still early, and I caveat that by saying eight years ago at this point, Donald Trump hadn't even come down that golden escalator that became so famous."

He went on to note that Trump has remained the GOP front-runner despite facing a criminal indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Lewandowski said: "We have seen Donald Trump, after the Alvin Bragg indictment, gaining momentum, taking points away from every candidate who's already in the race, and giving pause to candidates about getting in the race."

He added: "Just this week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia said that he will not be entering the race for president, a clear sign that Donald Trump is consolidating the Republican Party behind him on the path to the nomination and raising lots of money since the indictment, and we know that figure was huge in the days right after it."

Lewandowski noted that President Joe Biden "has now passed on participating in the New Hampshire Democratic primary. So you have a real opportunity to see Joe Biden, the sitting president, lose the first primary in the nation and then go on to have a real battle for his own party's nomination.

"Part of that is because of his age, and part of it is because of his politics."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!