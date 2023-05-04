×
Tags: manhattan | district attorney | alvin bragg | trial

Trump to Motion Moving Manhattan Trial to Federal Court

By    |   Thursday, 04 May 2023 12:09 PM EDT

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump reportedly are filing a motion Thursday to move Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case to federal court.

Trump, who pleaded innocent to the 34 charges of falsifying business records, will face a trial in February or March, which would be the height of the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

A request to move trials from state court to federal court is rarely granted, according The New York Times, which reported on the pending filing Thursday.

Lawyer Todd Blanche mentioned the filing near the end of a Thursday state court hearing before Judge Juan Merchan.

The state case will still proceed amid the motion, which is a long shot, according to the Times.

Trump's lawyers are using a rarely used federal law provision that permits defendants to file for a move to federal court within 30 days after a state court arraignment, the Times reported.

At Thursday's hearing, Merchan pressed Trump's defense team and Bragg's prosecutors to agree on the trial date in February or March. Super Tuesday is March 5, 2024.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 04 May 2023 12:09 PM
