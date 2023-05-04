N.Y. Young Republicans Survey: Trump by Two-Thirds

The New York Young Republicans Club (NYYRC), which is the nation's oldest and largest club for younger party members, says in a survey that its members strongly favor former President Donald Trump as the 2024 GOP presidential nominee.

The club's members picked Trump as their clear favorite over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to announce his presidential campaign in June, giving Trump 66.88% of their votes over DeSantis with 27.44%, reports The National Pulse.

The results also did not change when the survey broadened the field to include other candidates, with the former president coming out ahead with 64.35% of the vote.

Other declared candidates, Vivek Ramaswamy and former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley were the only two potential or declared candidates to come out with over 1%, with Ramaswamy at 3.47% and Haley at 1.58%.

The club's survey reflects a nationwide consensus on Trump, with YouGov and CBS News polls putting Trump at 58% and DeSantis trailing at 22%.

The NYYRC, which consists of more than 1,000 paying members, was also among the first entities to endorse Trump's 2024 campaign, stating that he "embodies the American people — our psyche from id to super-ego — as does no other figure; his soul is totally bonded with our core values and emotions, and he is our total and indisputable champion. This tremendous connection threatens the established order."