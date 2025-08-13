Good Government Group: Won't Oppose Calif. Redistricting

Common Cause, a group historically opposed to gerrymandering and partisan redistricting said it will not speak out against California's efforts to redraw its congressional maps to benefit Democrats, Politico reported.

The group said California's move was a "counterbalancing measure" to President Donald Trump's "calculated, asymmetric strategy" push to add Republican seats in Texas and other states ahead of the 2026 midterms, Politico said.

Common Cause said it continues to refuse to endorse partisan gerrymandering.

"In this grave moment, we understand why some states, including California, are considering counterbalancing measures in response," Common Cause said in a statement. "We will not endorse partisan gerrymandering even when its motive is to offset more extreme gerrymandering by a different party. But a blanket condemnation in this moment would amount to a call for unilateral political disarmament in the face of authoritarian efforts to undermine fair representation and people-powered democracy," the statement continued.

Last week, Common Cause's website was trying to raise money by comparing Texas Republicans' redistricting efforts to Gov. Gavin Newsom's push in California, Politico reported. The group charged Newsom was "attempting to copy the GOP's playbook to boost his profile."

Common Cause's July 24 newsletter said Newsom and other Democrat governors were "wrong" to try to gerrymander their states to fight back against Republicans.

"All of it is anti-democratic," Common Cause wrote, according to Politico.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas could redraw its map to get rid of as many as 10 Democrat districts.

Abbott was issuing a threat to Newsom, who has threatened to redraw California's congressional map to blunt Texas' redistricting plans.