Newsom Taunts Trump on 'Missed' Redistricting Deadline

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 09:48 PM EDT

California Gov. Gavin Newsom taunted President Donald Trump for having "missed the deadline," vowing "new, more 'beautiful maps'" of his blue state to help Democrats retake the House majority.

In a post laced with sarcasm and jabs — even referring to Trump as "Donald 'Taco' Trump" — Newsom, a Democrat, predicted his map retaliation against Texas' redistricting would "end the Trump presidency."

"Donald 'Taco' trump, as many call him, 'missed' the deadline!!!" Newsom's press office X account posted Tuesday night. "California will now draw new, more 'beautiful maps,' they will be historic as they will end the Trump presidency (Dems take back the House!)."

Using Trump's social media style and all caps as Trump does at times, Newsom's statement teased a "big press conference" this week alongside "powerful Democrats."

"Big press conference this week with powerful dems and Gavin Newsom — your favorite governor — that will be devastating for 'MAGA,'" the statement concluded. "Thank you for your attention to this matter! — GN."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

