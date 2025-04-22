Commander Out After Trump, Hegseth, Vance Photos Not Displayed

The garrison commander at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin has been suspended after a social media post showing that the pictures of President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth were not being displayed on a leadership board at the base.

Chris Hanson, the director of public affairs for the 88th Readiness division, confirmed in a statement to WPR that the base commander, Col. Sheyla Baez Ramerez, had been suspended, but not relieved from command at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin's only federally operated U.S. Army base.

Hanson said that her suspension is "not related to any misconduct," and said there were no "further details" while the matter remains under review.

He also did not answer a question from WPR about whether the suspension was in connection with the missing photos.

Ramirez, the first female garrison commander at Fort McCoy in its history of more than 110 years, assumed the role last July. She served as a platoon leader for the Army's 103rd Military Intelligence Battalion at Fort Stewart, Georgia, and has held other leadership roles in military intelligence.

Earlier this month, the Department of Defense's Rapid Response social media team posted images on X about a "Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy" that showed photos of Trump and Hegseth turned around and facing a wall, while photos of other military commands were visible.

Hegseth, meanwhile, reposted Sunday a link on X from a Breitbart reporter stating that the "commander of Fort McCoy, whose base chain-of-command board was missing photos of Trump, Vance and Hegseth, has been SUSPENDED," reports The New York Post.

The DOD's Rapid Response team then posted a new image of the wall, showing that the frames were filled.

"Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy…. WE FIXED IT!" the account announced. "Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened."

Ramirez's suspension comes after several other shake-ups in leadership in the military since Trump took office in January.

The Pentagon this month fired Col. Susannah Meyers, the commander at Pituffik Space Force Base in Greenland, on claims that she undermined Vance when he visited the island nation, where Trump has called for a takeover from the United States.

After his visit, she emailed base personnel, stating that she did "not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base."

She also said that after his visit, she spent the weekend "thinking about Friday's visit — the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you."

The Space Force said Meyers was relieved because of "loss of confidence in her ability to lead."

Hegseth also fired four former aides last week in the wake of an investigation into leaks at the DOD.