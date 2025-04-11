Greenland Base Commander Removed After Vance Visit

The Defense Department announced it had removed the commander of Pituffik Space Base in Greenland after she distanced herself from Vice President J.D. Vance's criticism of Denmark during his recent visit.

Vance lambasted Denmark leaders while visiting Greenland late last month, saying the Danish government had underinvested in the autonomous territory and in its security.

Just days after Vance visited Pituffik, installation commander Col. Susan Meyers sent out an email to staff saying the base did not agree with Vance's comments, Military.com reported.

Space Operations Command announced Thursday night that Meyers had been removed from her command at Pituffik.

"Colonel Susannah Meyers, commander of Pituffik Space Base was removed from command by Colonel Kenneth Klock, commander of Space Base Delta 1, on April 10, 2025 for loss of confidence in her ability to lead," Space Operations Command said in a statement.

"Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties."

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell shared the statement on social media.

"Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump's agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense," Parnell wrote on X with a copy of the Space Operations Command statement.

The statement said Meyers, who became the commander of the 821st Space Base Group last July, was replaced by Col. Shawn Lee. The 821st runs Pituffik.

Vance, national security adviser Mike Waltz and their wives visited Pituffik, the northernmost installation of the U.S. military, on March 28 after President Donald Trump repeatedly suggested the U.S. should in some form control Greenland.

Following the vice president's visit, Meyers emailed the base's personnel.

"I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base," Meyers wrote in her March 31 email, Military.com reported.

"I commit that, for as long as I am lucky enough to lead this base, all of our flags will fly proudly – together."

During his visit, Vance said the United States needs to "wake up" and recognize that America's adversaries will make advances on Greenland's strategic location and its resources if the U.S. doesn't intervene. He also criticized Denmark, which controls the autonomous territory.

"Our message to Denmark is very simple," Vance said in a speech that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland. You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change.

"And because it hasn't changed, this is why President Trump's policy in Greenland is what it is."