CNN Still Blocking RFK Jr. From Debate

Even though independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has gained ballot access in multiple states, CNN is holding firm on its rules, which thus far have kept him off its debate stage.

In May, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed to hold two debates, one on June 27, hosted by CNN, and the other on Sept. 10, hosted by ABC. Kennedy has not been invited to participate.

On Saturday, CNN reiterated its criteria that an eligible candidate must appear on a "sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold" and have "received 15% in four separate national polls."

"Though not impossible in Kennedy's case, it is less likely that candidates other than Biden and Trump will meet those requirements. Kennedy has received at least 15% in three qualifying polls so far and is currently on the ballot in six states, making him currently eligible for 89 Electoral College votes," CNN stated.

The Kennedy campaign on May 28 filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) alleging "flagrant violations of the Federal Election Campaign Act."

Speaking on The Hill's "Risin" on Thursday, outreach director for American Values 2024 Larry Sharpe said CNN violated "every single one" of the FEC's criteria.

Sharpe pointed out that Trump and Biden are not on the ballot in any states yet and said CNN made up the concept of "presumptive candidates" and is using that as arbitary criteria to keep Kennedy off the debate stage.

Sharpe concluded by saying that modern debates are not about informing voters but about "ad revenue."

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer by trade, has petitioned to appear on the ballot in 18 states, including California, Oklahoma, Michigan, North Carolina, Iowa, Nebraska, Hawaii, Utah, Idaho, New York, New Hampshire, and Nevada, according to the campaign.

The Kennedy campaign issued a statement citing a Zogby poll that shows Kennedy beating both Biden and fTrump in head-to-head matchups. According to latest The Hill/Decision Desk HQ poll, Kennedy is the highest polling third candidate since Ross Perot in 1992.