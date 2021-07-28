Rep. Chip Roy Slams Pelosi Over Mask Mandate

Rep. Chip Roy lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Wednesday over a mask requirement being reinstated in the House, calling Congress "a sham" and forcing a vote to adjourn for the day.

"We have a crisis at our border and we're playing footsie with mask mandates in the people's house," the Texas Republican said on the House floor. "It's absolutely absurd what this body is doing. It's an embarrassment, a mockery, and the American people are fed up, they want to go back to life, they want to go back to business, they want to go back to school without their children being forced to wear masks [and] put in the corner [because they] have mental health issues, and we're running around here, and the speaker comes down here at 10 o'clock in the morning saying we've got to wear masks, in the people's House. When we've got thousands of people coming across our border, and Democrats don't do a darn thing about it, heavily infected with COVID."

Roy’s speech came after Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had a heated exchange over the issue in which Pelosi called McCarthy a "moron" for opposing a mask mandate in Congress.

"We are absolutely sick and tired of this, and so are the American people. This sham of an institution is doing nothing for the American people, nothing for the betterment of the people that sent their representatives here," Roy continued.

"Which is it, vaccines or masks? Do the vaccines work or they don't work? Do the masks work or they don't work? I'd like to know which it is. I'd like Dr. [Anthony] Fauci to come down and answer a single question about natural immunity. You've been infected with the virus, you have immunity. … Or are they just going to go around poking people, saying you must take a vaccine? Oh, but sorry the vaccine doesn't work; you must wear a mask. This institution is a sham, and we should adjourn and shut this place down."

Although the Roy forced the House to vote on a procedural motion to adjourn for the day, the move failed with the vote split largely along party lines.