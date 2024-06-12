Jacobs: Why Hunter Is the Biden Family's Sacrificial Lamb

OPINION

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement for any political party or candidate on the part of Newsmax.)

Hunter Biden, the sitting President’s son, was just found guilty on three felony counts tied to the possession of a gun while using narcotics.

This may come as a surprise given the lack of coverage from the mainstream media.

Imagine the scale of the story had Donald Trump Jr. or Eric Trump been accused of such a crime.



It is almost surprising that the jury did the right thing and found him guilty.

Over the past few years we have grown accustomed to two tiers of justice — one tier for those with the last name Biden, Clinton or Obama, another totally separate tier for those with the last name Trump and those who publicly support him.

Hunter Biden is the sacrificial lamb for the Biden family to claim that the Justice system is not a rigged political tool.

We are not falling for it.

These gun charges serve as a diversion from the more ominous crimes.

Hunter’s failure to pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes.

His side-gig dangerously peddling his father’s influence to contacts overseas.

His alleged money laundering.

The incriminating contents of his laptop and the elaborate scheme to hide it from the American public and deny its authenticity.



Despite a scheme attempting to maintain plausible deniability in Hunter’s dealings, Biden is not only complicit — he is involved and has benefitted from them.

A percentage breakdown of earnings revealed that 10 percent was "held by H for the big guy" — "H" being Hunter Biden and "the big guy" referring to the president.



We have an entire laptop detailing Hunter and the Biden family’s crimes and corruption, and when it was revealed prior to the 2020 election, the corrupt left pushed the narrative that it was inauthentic.

After joe Biden was sworn in, the laptop was confirmed to be Hunters. Shocker!



As long as Joe Biden is in office and our justice system is politicized, Hunter won’t have to deal with the consequences for the more serious crimes he has allegedly committed.



The American justice system has been weaponized for political purposes by the radical left. It’s absolutely un-American. They have treated President Trump far worse for far less.



Just last month, President Trump was found guilty in a sham "hush money" trial.

The verdict was no surprise, and the sentencing date just happens to be four days ahead of the GOP Convention.

The Bidens and the left know that Trump is ahead in the polls, so they are pulling absolutely every stop they can to keep him out of the race.

They know Trump will crush him at the ballot box because the American people are sick and tired of how Joe Biden has destroyed this country and further divided the two tiers of justice.



The hypocrisy is staggering.

The American people deserve a DOJ they can trust — one that is not exploited for political purposes.

We need to elect Donald Trump this November to make our justice system just again.



Glenn Jacobs is the Mayor of Knox County, and was first elected in 2018. He is known in the wrestling world as Kane, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Glenn transitioned to politics to fight for Tennesseeans' freedoms and conservative values.