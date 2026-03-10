Incumbent Sen. Hyde-Smith Secures GOP Nod in Miss. Primary

Incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., won the Republican primary Tuesday night, defeating physician Sarah Adlakha and advancing to the November general election as she seeks a second full term.

Newsmax called the race for Hyde-Smith, who had 80.8% of the vote to Adlakha's 19.2% with 88% of the vote counted.

Hyde-Smith will face Lowndes County District Attorney Scott Colom, who won the Democrat primary with 73.2% of the vote over teacher Priscilla Williams-Till (18.4%) and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Albert Littell (8.4%).

The matchup comes three years after Hyde-Smith opposed former President Joe Biden's nomination of Colom to serve as a U.S. District Court judge, a lifetime appointment. Under Senate tradition, judicial nominees typically move forward only if their home-state senators return "blue slips" approving the pick.

The state's senior senator, Roger Wicker, approved of Colom's nomination, as did two of the state's previous Republican governors, Haley Barbour and Phil Bryant.

The Republican incumbent first entered the Senate in 2018 after Bryant appointed her to fill the seat vacated by longtime Sen. Thad Cochran. She later won a special election that year and secured a full six-year term in 2020 with 54.1% of the vote.

Hyde-Smith, a Brookhaven native, served as Mississippi's agriculture and commerce commissioner from 2012 to 2018 and represented the 39th District in the state Senate for more than a decade.

Mississippi is considered a reliably Republican state in federal elections, giving Hyde-Smith an early advantage as she heads into the fall contest.

Primary elections across Mississippi on Tuesday also decided several congressional nominations, including the Democratic primary victory of longtime Rep. Bennie Thompson in the state's 2nd Congressional District. Also, Rep. Mike Ezell won the Republican primary for the state's 4th Congressional District.