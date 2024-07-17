Schumer, Jeffries Pushed DNC to Delay Biden Nomination Vote

The Democrat leaders in the Senate and House reportedly collaborated to delay the process of formalizing President Joe Biden as the party's nominee for November's election.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both of New York, were behind the effort to pressure the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to delay virtual roll-call vote of delegates to confirm Biden as the nominee, Axios reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The DNC said Wednesday it won't hold its virtual roll-call vote until the first week of August, The New York Times reported, giving lawmakers concerned about Biden's candidacy more time to make their case. The party's national convention is set for Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

Biden, 81, has been under pressure to withdraw from the race following his widely criticized debate performance last month against former President Donald Trump. His shaky appearances in news conferences, speeches, and interviews on TV networks since the debate have not helped his cause.

Democrat lawmakers including Rep. Adam Schiff of California, high-powered donors, and left-leaning media outlets have called for Biden to drop out because of concerns the president is not mentally or physically capable of defeating Trump in November or completing a second four-year term.

In May, top Democrat officials agreed to nominate Biden in a virtual vote ahead of the party's national convention because they were concerned about an Aug. 7 deadline to place presidential candidates on the ballot in Ohio, the Times reported. But Ohio lawmakers pushed back the state's deadline to Sept. 1, though the law does not take effect until Sept. 1.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, co-chair of the DNC rules committee, which determines when and how the nomination proceeds, called Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon on Tuesday to tell her the roll call should be delayed, the Times reported, citing a person who was made aware of the call.

Rep. Jared Huffman of California, who had organized fellow Democrats to pressure the DNC to delay its process, called the party's new timeline "a positive step," the Times reported, but said it was not likely to alleviate concerns about Biden.

"It's a heck of a lot better than a jammed process that will tear us apart next week," Huffman said. "This whole idea of jamming it through in mid-July crumbled under pressure, and [that is], I think, a good thing."