WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chuck schumer | donald trump | classified documents | judge | aileen cannon | dismiss

Schumer: Dismissal of Trump Docs Case 'Misguided'

By    |   Monday, 15 July 2024 12:20 PM EDT

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Monday called U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling to dismiss the classified documents against former President Donald Trump a "breathtakingly misguided ruling."

The dismissal "flies in the face of long-accepted practice and repetitive judicial precedence," Schumer said. "It is wrong on the law and must be appealed immediately. This is further evidence that Judge Cannon cannot handle this case impartially and must be reassigned."

Cannon dismissed special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents case against Trump on Monday.

Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, granted the defense motion to dismiss the case, voiding a prosecution that at the time it was brought was seen as the most perilous of the multiple legal threats Trump faced.

Lawyers for Trump had argued Smith was illicitly appointed in violation of the Constitution's Appointments Clause and that his office was improperly funded by the Justice Department. Smith's team had contested the argument during hearings before Cannon last month.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Monday called U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling to dismiss the classified documents against former President Donald Trump a "breathtakingly misguided ruling."
chuck schumer, donald trump, classified documents, judge, aileen cannon, dismiss
172
2024-20-15
Monday, 15 July 2024 12:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved