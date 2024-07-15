Schumer: Dismissal of Trump Docs Case 'Misguided'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Monday called U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling to dismiss the classified documents against former President Donald Trump a "breathtakingly misguided ruling."

The dismissal "flies in the face of long-accepted practice and repetitive judicial precedence," Schumer said. "It is wrong on the law and must be appealed immediately. This is further evidence that Judge Cannon cannot handle this case impartially and must be reassigned."

Cannon dismissed special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents case against Trump on Monday.

Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, granted the defense motion to dismiss the case, voiding a prosecution that at the time it was brought was seen as the most perilous of the multiple legal threats Trump faced.

Lawyers for Trump had argued Smith was illicitly appointed in violation of the Constitution's Appointments Clause and that his office was improperly funded by the Justice Department. Smith's team had contested the argument during hearings before Cannon last month.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this report.