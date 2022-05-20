Rep. Fleischmann to Newsmax: Biden's Poll Numbers 'Much Lower' Than 39 Percent

President Joe Biden's poll numbers may have been reported at 39% approval in a new poll Friday, but they are "much lower than that," Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said on Newsmax.

"Every decision he makes is wrong," the Tennessee Republican told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "He can't get one right, and I think it's their fundamental ethos that is flawed. The American people are rejecting Joe Biden."

Biden's ratings have hit the lowest point of his presidency, with Democrats also becoming pessimistic of his record, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. His numbers dropped from already being in the negative column in April.

"Families are hurting, communities are hurting and it's all needless," said Fleischmann. "This is the direct result of the attack of the Biden administration from day one on the free enterprise system on all of the great things that we had in place under the Trump administration ... this is an abject failure and an outrage."

The lawmaker also reacted to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and his questioning of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm over the rising gas prices in the United States, which Biden and his administration blamed on Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The prices, Fleischmann said, have come because Democrats gave "Biden and his minions pass after pass as he was undoing successful Trump-era policies."

"The American people ought to be outraged," he said. "They're feeling it at the pump, they're feeling it in the grocery store. They're feeling it around the table. There's concern and angst.

"This is an administration that is beyond rudderless and confused. They're rudderless and wrong and they're not stopping. They continue to listen to their left-wing minions who have absolutely no respect for the free enterprise system."

Biden needs to bring in corporate leaders to the White House who are experienced in dealing with supply issues and supply changes, Fleischmann continued.

"American entrepreneurs have made this country great for years, the free enterprise system and, yes, capitalism, Joe Biden, it's a good word," said Fleischmann. "Profit is a good word. Get people in there and get this country back on track."

Fleischmann also addressed the threats and protests against conservative members of the Supreme Court in the wake of the leaked Roe v. Wade draft decision.

"Respect for our institutions, especially the Supreme Court, and our justice system is critically important," he said. "There ought to be national outrage that justices at any court would be threatened in any way, shape, or form. There needs to be a universal condemnation against any form of violence against anybody on the bench. We need an independent American judiciary that without fear or favor will render their opinions."

The leak from the Supreme Court, he added, will "degrade the credibility" of the institution," but is important to overturn Roe.

"It's wrong," Fleischmann said. "It is flawed constitutional law ... I have opposed Roe for years, but as a lawyer, I've opposed it for other reasons. It's constitutionally flawed precedent."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!