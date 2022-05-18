Biden's 2020 Win: Not Impossible, but Extremely Implausible

As the Biden administration continues to bring executive incompetence to yet unplumbed depths, any fair-minded person must feel increasingly compelled to question the authenticity of the 2020 poll.

Man can believe the impossible, but man can never believe the improbable.

— Oscar Wilde, "Intentions," 1891

As the Biden incumbency drags excruciatingly on, one thing is becoming increasingly clear.

While it is not impossible that Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. won the 2020 presidential elections fair and square, without any underhand shenanigans or fraudulent skullduggery, with time, this is proving increasingly improbable.

Unplumbed Depths of Incompetency

Indeed, as the Biden administration continues to bring executive incompetence to yet unplumbed depths, any fair-minded person must feel increasingly compelled to question the authenticity of the 2020 poll.

After all, it was always difficult not to have a nagging sense of unease when asked to accept that a lackluster candidate, and a lackadaisical campaign, managed to reap over 81 million votes — topping the charismatic and energetic Barack Obama's previous record in presidential elections by almost 12 million, and Donald Trump's tally of over 74 million …the highest attained by any incumbent president in the history of the USA.

However, as the Biden incumbency unfolds, this sense of discomfort and skepticism has unavoidably grown. For, not only has Biden shown no signs of having exceptional competency that could account for his impressive electoral victory, quite the opposite is true. Indeed, his administration has wrought a stunning series of debacles on multiple fronts. Thus, in virtually every realm with which the White House has dealt, the outcomes have ranged from fiasco to disaster.

Monolithically Miserable

It matters little which area of executive policy one chooses, the results have been monolithically miserable.

From the tragically botched evacuation in Afghanistan, and the abandonment of countrymen and allies to the tender mercies of the murderous and medieval Taliban, through his blundering bungling of border security in the South with all the attendant criminal and COVID-19 concerns that that entails; the rampant crime wave sweeping through democratically governed cities; and the fatally flawed and failed energy policy that relegated the U.S. from Trumpian energy independence to Bidenesqe dependence on imports from some of the most dubious regimes on the globe, to the spiraling inflation that is eroding the welfare of wide swaths of the population.

Against this bleak background, even usually stoutly pro-Democratic media channels are beginning to sour toward the current administration.

Healthy Skepticism as Borderline Sedition

Thus, CNN reported that while the economy was identified as the most important issue for the public, two out of every three Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy. Moreover, according to CNN's David Chalian, over 80% of the population felt their situation had not improved under Biden's policies, with well over half (55%) stating their circumstances had worsened! Under 20% felt they were better off.

As far as his overall performance is concerned, Biden scored the lowest rating of all modern-day presidents — with just over a 40% approval and an almost 60% disproval. Interestingly, this ties with his predecessor, Donald Trump, who was mauled by the mainstream media, while Biden has hitherto been shamelessly mollycoddled.

Indeed, ever since the 2020 polls were certified, it has been virtually "verboten" to challenge their validity — despite numerous reasons for concern. Anyone who did so was immediately dispelled by the Liberal Establishment as some sort of misguided "kook" promoting mendacious and malevolent conspiracy theories, bordering on sedition.

However, with the passage of time and the accumulating evidence of the gross incompetence of the Biden administration, the sense of unease that something was gravely awry in the conduct of the 2020 polls has grown.

Time to Trash the Taboo?

After all, there has been no display of great political and/or administrative acumen that could explain the extraordinary harvest of votes without resort to some electoral sleight of hand or deceitful trickery. For if, in the wake of the election, "what you see is what you get" is an accurate picture of the talent pool of Biden and his team, it is hard to accept this was sufficient to carry the day — and certainly not in the manner reflected by the results.

Surely then, the time has come to cast aside the mental bondage that the Left-wing thought police have imposed. It is time to trash their taboos — and call for a penetrating and dispassionate inquiry into the events of presidential Election Day on November 3, 2020, the days that preceded, and the night that followed it.

Much depends on the conduct of such a probe — and on the results it would yield.

Martin Sherman is the founder and executive director of the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies and served for seven years in operational capacities in Israel's intelligence community. Sherman lectured for 20 years at Tel Aviv University in Political Science, International Relations and Strategic Studies. He holds several university degrees — B.Sc. (Physics and Geology), MBA (Finance) and Ph.D. in Political Science/International Relations. He was the first academic director of the internationally renowned Herzliya Conference and has authored two books as well as numerous articles and policy papers on a wide range of political, diplomatic and security issues. He was born in South Africa and has lived in Israel since 1971. Read Martin Sherman's Reports — More Here.